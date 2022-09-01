why Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.93

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [NYSE: BVN] closed the trading session at $5.32 on 08/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.29, while the highest price level was $5.43. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Buenaventura Announces Second Quarter and Six-month 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced results for the second quarter (2Q22) and six-month period ended June 30, 2022. All figures have been prepared in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) on a non-GAAP basis and are stated in U.S. dollars (US$).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.32 percent and weekly performance of -5.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -49.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -39.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, BVN reached to a volume of 5460992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BVN shares is $9.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

BVN stock trade performance evaluation

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.51. With this latest performance, BVN shares dropped by -6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.77 for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.00, while it was recorded at 5.45 for the last single week of trading, and 7.98 for the last 200 days.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.07 and a Gross Margin at +12.47. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.95.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. go to 18.43%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $683 million, or 62.40% of BVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BVN stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 24,765,448, which is approximately 1.288% of the company’s market cap and around 37.20% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, holding 15,540,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.68 million in BVN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $79.11 million in BVN stock with ownership of nearly 9.524% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [NYSE:BVN] by around 9,345,259 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 16,575,584 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 102,382,448 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,303,291 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BVN stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,427,544 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 688,087 shares during the same period.