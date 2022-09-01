Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] loss -2.36% or -0.84 points to close at $34.73 with a heavy trading volume of 3523199 shares. The company report on August 30, 2022 that kate spade new york and the kate spade new york Foundation: Empowering Women and Girls.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Tapestry, Inc.

As a brand for and by women, kate spade new york, along with its Foundation, has focused its social impact mission on empowering women and girls with a focus on mental health for over a decade. Together, the brand and Foundation supported more than 20 organizations reaching more than 12,000 women and girls in FY2021. kate spade new york has made a commitment to reach 100,000 women and girls by 2025 with access to empowerment and mental health resources, as well as to decrease mental health stigma and increase awareness. To reach this commitment, in FY2021, kate spade new york participated in the Born This Way Foundation‘s annual #bekind21 campaign which practices 21 days of kindness to foster mental wellness. 8,443 people participated from the brand’s kindness team, offering a total of 178,000 acts of kindness.

It opened the trading session at $35.63, the shares rose to $35.84 and dropped to $34.655, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TPR points out that the company has recorded -16.01% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, TPR reached to a volume of 3523199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $45.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $48, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on TPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 17.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for TPR stock

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.61. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 5.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.41 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.63, while it was recorded at 35.51 for the last single week of trading, and 36.31 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.23 and a Gross Margin at +69.57. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.94.

Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

There are presently around $7,694 million, or 93.70% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,787,711, which is approximately -2.654% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 14,717,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $511.15 million in TPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $508.88 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly -1.163% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 308 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 23,243,594 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 33,651,896 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 164,638,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,533,563 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,047,842 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 5,252,123 shares during the same period.