Wall Street Analyst Initiated EVgo Inc. [EVGO]. What else is Wall St. saying

EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ: EVGO] closed the trading session at $9.49 on 08/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.36, while the highest price level was $9.8303. The company report on August 11, 2022 that EVgo and Delta Electronics Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Nationwide Access to EV Charging.

New supply agreement will mitigate supply chain risk and support fast charging deployment targets.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (EVgo), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that it has entered into a new supply agreement with Delta Electronics, a global provider of power and energy management solutions and leader in EV charging solutions. Under the agreement, Delta will supply EVgo with 1,000 fast chargers with up to 350kW power output, which supports EVgo’s recently announced project with General Motors (GM) and Pilot Company, as well as other EVgo eXtend and fleet projects and expansions to EVgo’s owned and operated charging network.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.53 percent and weekly performance of -2.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, EVGO reached to a volume of 3654148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EVgo Inc. [EVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for EVgo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for EVgo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on EVGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 90.58.

EVGO stock trade performance evaluation

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, EVGO shares gained by 12.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.46 for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.44, while it was recorded at 9.48 for the last single week of trading, and 9.90 for the last 200 days.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EVgo Inc. [EVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -404.39 and a Gross Margin at -84.38. EVgo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.87.

EVgo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $346 million, or 55.00% of EVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,247,422, which is approximately 6.203% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,594,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.6 million in EVGO stocks shares; and PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT SA, currently with $29.04 million in EVGO stock with ownership of nearly -15.968% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EVgo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ:EVGO] by around 12,053,619 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 8,668,538 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 15,691,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,413,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVGO stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,820,547 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 735,519 shares during the same period.