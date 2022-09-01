Wall Street Analyst Downgrade NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. What else is Wall St. saying

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] loss -0.35% on the last trading session, reaching $22.59 price per share at the time. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Driving a Culture of Responsibility: NortonLifeLock Releases 2022 ESG Report.

“Our world continues to change, as do the needs of our customers and employees. In response, we have built an ESG approach that is adaptable and forward-thinking. We directly involve our Company leaders, employees, nonprofit partners, and other stakeholders when setting our Corporate Responsibility strategy and implementing our programs. Both this engagement and our continued flexibility have played a key role in the authentic and real contributions we have provided to help protect our planet and support our communities this year.” – Kim Allman, Head of Corporate Responsibility and Government Affairs, NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock Inc. represents 578.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.29 billion with the latest information. NLOK stock price has been found in the range of $22.51 to $22.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.21M shares, NLOK reached a trading volume of 6210210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $26.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLOK in the course of the last twelve months was 21.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for NLOK stock

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.29. With this latest performance, NLOK shares dropped by -8.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.00 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.65, while it was recorded at 22.83 for the last single week of trading, and 25.41 for the last 200 days.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.05 and a Gross Margin at +82.37. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.90.

NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 8.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

There are presently around $12,355 million, or 95.48% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,417,772, which is approximately 1.689% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,584,348 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $584.11 million in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly -4.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 59,759,678 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 87,992,904 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 399,190,020 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 546,942,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,786,639 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,482,714 shares during the same period.