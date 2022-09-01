Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: KALA] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.3528 during the day while it closed the day at $0.30. The company report on August 19, 2022 that Kala Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), today announced that the Company granted non-statutory stock options to new employees as an inducement award outside the Company’s 2017 Equity Incentive Plan in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Company granted stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 35,000 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals common stock to two new employees. The stock options were granted on August 15, 2022. The grant was approved by the Compensation Committee and made as an inducement material to such employee entering into employment with Kala Pharmaceuticals in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The option award has an exercise price of $0.33 per share, the closing price of Kala Pharmaceuticals’ common stock on August 15, 2022. The options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable employee’s new hire date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years. Vesting of the options is subject to the employee’s continued service with Kala Pharmaceuticals through the applicable vesting dates.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -4.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KALA stock has declined by -15.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.87% and lost -74.88% year-on date.

The market cap for KALA stock reached $23.86 million, with 73.68 million shares outstanding and 67.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, KALA reached a trading volume of 18813816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KALA shares is $2.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KALA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on KALA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for KALA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84.

KALA stock trade performance evaluation

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.16. With this latest performance, KALA shares dropped by -2.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.56 for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3275, while it was recorded at 0.2988 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8562 for the last 200 days.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] shares currently have an operating margin of -973.60 and a Gross Margin at +63.55. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1268.73.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -244.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.00.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KALA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 40.90%.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 19.50% of KALA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KALA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,446,714, which is approximately -14.059% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 793,477 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in KALA stocks shares; and BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE LELAND STANFORD JUNIOR UNIVERSITY, currently with $0.21 million in KALA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:KALA] by around 1,502,190 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 18,356,586 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 12,181,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,677,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KALA stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 417,362 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 12,415,442 shares during the same period.