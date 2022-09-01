Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ: DHC] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.53 during the day while it closed the day at $1.46. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders of $0.46 Per Share.

Normalized FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders of ($0.04) Per Share.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock has also loss -11.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DHC stock has declined by -34.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -48.23% and lost -52.75% year-on date.

The market cap for DHC stock reached $366.65 million, with 238.20 million shares outstanding and 235.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, DHC reached a trading volume of 3891560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHC shares is $3.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Diversified Healthcare Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on DHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diversified Healthcare Trust is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81.

DHC stock trade performance evaluation

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.52. With this latest performance, DHC shares dropped by -15.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.64 for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7872, while it was recorded at 1.5540 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5066 for the last 200 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.07 and a Gross Margin at -38.53. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diversified Healthcare Trust go to 3.20%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $291 million, or 84.60% of DHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,811,040, which is approximately -7.061% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,872,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.75 million in DHC stocks shares; and FLAT FOOTED LLC, currently with $19.34 million in DHC stock with ownership of nearly 82.514% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diversified Healthcare Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ:DHC] by around 23,331,838 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 21,311,729 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 154,912,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,555,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHC stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,938,767 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 922,126 shares during the same period.