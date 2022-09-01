Wall Street Analyst Downgrade CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. What else is Wall St. saying

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] jumped around 0.6 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $11.30 at the close of the session, up 5.61%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that CommScope Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Net sales increased 5% year-over-year for consolidated company.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock is now 2.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COMM Stock saw the intraday high of $11.47 and lowest of $10.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.99, which means current price is +103.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, COMM reached a trading volume of 4321693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $10.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $9, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on COMM stock. On March 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COMM shares from 12 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28.

How has COMM stock performed recently?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.50. With this latest performance, COMM shares gained by 19.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.28 for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.43, while it was recorded at 10.68 for the last single week of trading, and 8.63 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.41 and a Gross Margin at +24.69. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.45.

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. go to 23.90%.

Insider trade positions for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

There are presently around $2,157 million, or 93.70% of COMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,843,057, which is approximately 6.816% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; FPR PARTNERS LLC, holding 20,323,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $229.65 million in COMM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $177.33 million in COMM stock with ownership of nearly 10.791% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CommScope Holding Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ:COMM] by around 28,498,251 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 29,849,351 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 132,513,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,861,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMM stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,616,618 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 6,815,438 shares during the same period.