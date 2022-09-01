Wall Street Analyst Downgrade American Express Company [AXP]. What else is Wall St. saying

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] traded at a low on 08/31/22, posting a -1.72 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $152.00. The company report on August 16, 2022 that American Express Chief Financial Officer to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey C. Campbell will participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. ET. Mr. Campbell will participate in a fireside chat relating to the company’s business strategy and financial performance.

A live audio webcast of the event will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay of the presentation will be available after the event at the same website address.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3211418 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Express Company stands at 2.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.77%.

The market cap for AXP stock reached $117.53 billion, with 752.00 million shares outstanding and 748.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, AXP reached a trading volume of 3211418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Express Company [AXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $179.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 3.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.39.

How has AXP stock performed recently?

American Express Company [AXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.48. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 0.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.86 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.16, while it was recorded at 156.15 for the last single week of trading, and 167.21 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.35 and a Gross Margin at +65.30. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.21.

Earnings analysis for American Express Company [AXP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 14.00%.

Insider trade positions for American Express Company [AXP]

There are presently around $96,929 million, or 86.90% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,917,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.13 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.67 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly -1.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 822 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 27,724,814 shares. Additionally, 973 investors decreased positions by around 32,160,890 shares, while 384 investors held positions by with 577,806,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 637,692,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,857,985 shares, while 190 institutional investors sold positions of 3,520,030 shares during the same period.