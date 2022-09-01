The Southern Company [SO] Stock trading around $77.07 per share: What’s Next?

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.66% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.28%. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Southern Company partners with General Services Administration to reduce energy costs, improve sustainability at GSA’s Georgia federal buildings.

Innovative solutions will focus on lighting, HVAC, water conservation and more.

The Southern Company system is partnering with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to increase energy efficiency in 12 federal buildings across Georgia, reducing GSA’s carbon footprint and improving overall sustainability. Innovative solutions from the Southern Company system will focus on three key areas – energy efficiency, resiliency and greenhouse gas reductions.

Over the last 12 months, SO stock rose by 17.25%. The one-year The Southern Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.82. The average equity rating for SO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $82.89 billion, with 1.06 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, SO stock reached a trading volume of 4290567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $76.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock. On February 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SO shares from 73 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

SO Stock Performance Analysis:

The Southern Company [SO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.28. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 1.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.59 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.70, while it was recorded at 78.13 for the last single week of trading, and 70.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Southern Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.69 and a Gross Margin at +28.24. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92.

The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

SO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 6.12%.

The Southern Company [SO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $53,429 million, or 63.70% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,260,760, which is approximately 1.762% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,620,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.98 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.95 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly 1.618% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Southern Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 802 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 40,073,378 shares. Additionally, 692 investors decreased positions by around 28,352,188 shares, while 309 investors held positions by with 624,833,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 693,258,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,367,904 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 5,408,278 shares during the same period.