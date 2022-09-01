SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] Revenue clocked in at $12.40 million, down -28.27% YTD: What’s Next?

SuperCom Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPCB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.59% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.73%. The company report on August 24, 2022 that SuperCom Awarded $33 Million National Electronic Monitoring Contract of EU Member Country.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Electronic Monitoring Program Go-Live is expected within 90 days of Project Launch.

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, is pleased to announce that it, together with its local partner, has been awarded an over $33 million contract by the national government of an European Union (EU) member country to deploy its PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring (EM) Suite for a domestic violence monitoring, GPS Tracking of offenders and home detention monitoring program.

Over the last 12 months, SPCB stock dropped by -67.10%. The one-year SuperCom Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.33. The average equity rating for SPCB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.04 million, with 35.77 million shares outstanding and 28.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, SPCB stock reached a trading volume of 9698980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCB shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for SuperCom Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2017, representing the official price target for SuperCom Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.25, while Singular Research analysts kept a Buy rating on SPCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SuperCom Ltd. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

SPCB Stock Performance Analysis:

SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.73. With this latest performance, SPCB shares gained by 31.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.79 for SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3216, while it was recorded at 0.3407 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4660 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SuperCom Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.74 and a Gross Margin at +50.57. SuperCom Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -217.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.59.

SuperCom Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.70% of SPCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCB stocks are: LEHMAN & DERAFELO FINANCIAL RESOURCES LLC with ownership of 136,748, which is approximately 17.807% of the company’s market cap and around 16.80% of the total institutional ownership; FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 106,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42000.0 in SPCB stocks shares; and VENTURE VISIONARY PARTNERS LLC, currently with $40000.0 in SPCB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SuperCom Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in SuperCom Ltd. [NASDAQ:SPCB] by around 112,833 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 201,524 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 219,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 533,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCB stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,284 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 117,427 shares during the same period.