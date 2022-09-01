ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] moved down -26.65: Why It’s Important

ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ: PIXY] loss -26.65% or -0.05 points to close at $0.14 with a heavy trading volume of 10584857 shares. The company report on August 31, 2022 that ShiftPixy, Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split Effective Date.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) (“ShiftPixy” or the “Company”), a Florida-based national staffing enterprise which designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, announced that at the close of business today in Wyoming, pursuant to the vote of its shareholders on July 19, 2022, to effect a one-for-one hundred (1:100) reverse split of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock, as further detailed in the Company’s definitive Schedule 14C Information Statement filed on August 2, 2022, Articles of Amendment of the Company’s Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation will become effective as filed with the Secretary of State of Wyoming. The new reversed shares will begin trading on Nasdaq on September 1, 2022, the start of the Company’s new fiscal year.

It opened the trading session at $18.96, the shares rose to $19.50 and dropped to $11.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PIXY points out that the company has recorded -82.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 17.65% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, PIXY reached to a volume of 10584857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ShiftPixy Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for PIXY stock

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.66. With this latest performance, PIXY shares dropped by -30.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.37 for ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2402, while it was recorded at 0.1882 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6172 for the last 200 days.

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.76 and a Gross Margin at -0.15. ShiftPixy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -116.85.

ShiftPixy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.30% of PIXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PIXY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 841,558, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 40.50% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 205,723 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29000.0 in PIXY stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $19000.0 in PIXY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ShiftPixy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ:PIXY] by around 221,605 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 2,988,065 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,507,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,701,948 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIXY stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 164,383 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 2,886,956 shares during the same period.