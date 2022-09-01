SentinelOne Inc. [S] Is Currently -2.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] loss -2.01% on the last trading session, reaching $27.31 price per share at the time. The company report on August 31, 2022 that SentinelOne Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue increased 124% year-over-year.

SentinelOne Inc. represents 269.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.91 billion with the latest information. S stock price has been found in the range of $27.16 to $30.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, S reached a trading volume of 5862958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SentinelOne Inc. [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $36.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.59.

Trading performance analysis for S stock

SentinelOne Inc. [S] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.84. With this latest performance, S shares gained by 8.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.82 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.95, while it was recorded at 27.93 for the last single week of trading, and 36.00 for the last 200 days.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -130.49 and a Gross Margin at +60.12. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.16.

SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to -5.44%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SentinelOne Inc. [S]

There are presently around $5,398 million, or 86.50% of S stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,646,230, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 27,110,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $740.38 million in S stocks shares; and THIRD POINT LLC, currently with $575.66 million in S stock with ownership of nearly -19.875% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SentinelOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE:S] by around 39,111,290 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 20,722,313 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 137,835,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,668,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. S stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,927,819 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 5,812,612 shares during the same period.