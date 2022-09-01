PVH Corp. [PVH] is -47.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH] traded at a low on 08/31/22, posting a -10.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $56.25. The company report on August 30, 2022 that PVH Corp. Announces Leadership Update.

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) today announced that Trish Donnelly, Chief Executive Officer, PVH Americas & Calvin Klein Global, will be leaving PVH to pursue other opportunities. She will remain in an advisory role through November 30, 2022 to facilitate the transition.

PVH intends to separate her responsibilities into two roles to strengthen the Company’s ability to execute its PVH+ Plan: a regional leadership role for PVH Americas and a global brand leadership role for Calvin Klein. The Company has launched a global search for both positions. In the interim, Stefan Larsson, Chief Executive Officer of PVH Corp., will lead PVH Americas and Calvin Klein Global, working closely with the leadership of both organizations and their teams.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3962444 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PVH Corp. stands at 5.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.91%.

The market cap for PVH stock reached $3.98 billion, with 68.00 million shares outstanding and 66.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, PVH reached a trading volume of 3962444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PVH shares is $83.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for PVH Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $95 to $59. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for PVH Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $122 to $89, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on PVH stock. On March 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PVH shares from 140 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PVH Corp. is set at 2.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for PVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for PVH in the course of the last twelve months was 5.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

PVH Corp. [PVH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.88. With this latest performance, PVH shares dropped by -8.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.40 for PVH Corp. [PVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.16, while it was recorded at 62.80 for the last single week of trading, and 81.14 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PVH Corp. [PVH] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.58 and a Gross Margin at +58.18. PVH Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.41.

PVH Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVH Corp. go to -6.04%.

There are presently around $3,658 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PVH stocks are: PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 7,939,967, which is approximately 1.324% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,587,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $426.78 million in PVH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $275.3 million in PVH stock with ownership of nearly -51.768% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PVH Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH] by around 14,022,885 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 15,577,402 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 35,422,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,022,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PVH stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,589,366 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 4,722,109 shares during the same period.