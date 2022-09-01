Pivotal Research Group lifts Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ: LBTYK] plunged by -$0.34 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $21.83 during the day while it closed the day at $21.31. The company report on August 24, 2022 that Liberty Global to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference.

Liberty Global plc (“Liberty Global”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Liberty Global may make observations concerning its historical operating performance and outlook. The presentation will be webcast live at www.libertyglobal.com. We intend to archive the webcast under the Investor Relations section of our website for approximately 30 days.

Liberty Global plc stock has also loss -2.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LBTYK stock has declined by -15.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.91% and lost -24.14% year-on date.

The market cap for LBTYK stock reached $7.52 billion, with 353.11 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, LBTYK reached a trading volume of 4793618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBTYK shares is $41.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBTYK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Liberty Global plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Global plc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBTYK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91.

LBTYK stock trade performance evaluation

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.16. With this latest performance, LBTYK shares dropped by -6.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBTYK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.48 for Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.39, while it was recorded at 21.59 for the last single week of trading, and 25.25 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.88 and a Gross Margin at +33.51. Liberty Global plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +129.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 67.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.18.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,251 million, or 93.55% of LBTYK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBTYK stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 48,419,805, which is approximately -10.286% of the company’s market cap and around 7.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,234,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $282.02 million in LBTYK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $243.14 million in LBTYK stock with ownership of nearly -1.607% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Global plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ:LBTYK] by around 7,273,839 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 34,987,373 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 204,154,176 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,415,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBTYK stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 903,233 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 10,477,969 shares during the same period.