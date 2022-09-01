OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] is -54.68% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPK] slipped around -0.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.18 at the close of the session, down -1.80%. The company report on August 16, 2022 that OPKO Health Announces Leadership Changes for BioReference Laboratories.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK), a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, today announced that Jon R. Cohen, M.D., is retiring from his role as Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BioReference Laboratories and Senior Vice President and a Director of OPKO. He will remain as an employed advisor to the company through the end of December 2022 and continue as a consultant for the following nine months to assist in positioning the company for accelerated growth. Effective immediately, Craig Allen, President and Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, reporting to Elias Zerhouni, M.D., President of OPKO Health.

“Since Dr. Cohen joined BioReference in 2019, he has provided visionary leadership,” said Phillip Frost, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OPKO. “Dr. Cohen navigated BioReference through the COVID-19 pandemic and brought BioReference to national prominence as one of the largest providers of COVID-19 PCR testing and as the nation’s leader in surveillance testing. During this time, Dr. Cohen initiated and led the effort to build Scarlet Health, the digital at home blood draw solution which is now a covered service for over 83 million people.”.

OPKO Health Inc. stock is now -54.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OPK Stock saw the intraday high of $2.2699 and lowest of $2.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.25, which means current price is +1.16% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.14M shares, OPK reached a trading volume of 3837884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPK shares is $5.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for OPKO Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for OPKO Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while Piper Jaffray analysts kept a Overweight rating on OPK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OPKO Health Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

How has OPK stock performed recently?

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.84. With this latest performance, OPK shares dropped by -11.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.78 for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.54, while it was recorded at 2.30 for the last single week of trading, and 3.24 for the last 200 days.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.81 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. OPKO Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.24.

OPKO Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPKO Health Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]

There are presently around $417 million, or 25.40% of OPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,581,244, which is approximately 18.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,010,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.32 million in OPK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $21.51 million in OPK stock with ownership of nearly -64.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OPKO Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ:OPK] by around 32,661,444 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 36,104,152 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 122,371,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,137,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPK stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,465,767 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,307,878 shares during the same period.