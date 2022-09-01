Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] is -5.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Novo Nordisk A/S [NYSE: NVO] traded at a low on 08/30/22, posting a -1.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $106.04. The company report on August 29, 2022 that Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Bagsværd, Denmark, 29 August 2022 – On 3 August 2022, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Rules”). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 24 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 2 February 2022.

Under the programme initiated 3 August 2022, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 4.4 billion in the period from 4 August 2022 to 31 October 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3578745 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Novo Nordisk A/S stands at 2.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.60%.

The market cap for NVO stock reached $187.21 billion, with 2.27 billion shares outstanding and 1.08 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, NVO reached a trading volume of 3578745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVO shares is $128.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVO stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Novo Nordisk A/S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Nordisk A/S is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVO in the course of the last twelve months was 39.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has NVO stock performed recently?

Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, NVO shares dropped by -8.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.39 for Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.76, while it was recorded at 108.72 for the last single week of trading, and 108.13 for the last 200 days.

Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.91 and a Gross Margin at +82.04. Novo Nordisk A/S’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.92.

Return on Total Capital for NVO is now 68.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 63.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 71.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.66. Additionally, NVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] managed to generate an average of $999,268 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Novo Nordisk A/S’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novo Nordisk A/S go to 1.99%.

Insider trade positions for Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]

There are presently around $15,917 million, or 8.70% of NVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 17,529,671, which is approximately -4.647% of the company’s market cap and around 26.40% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 14,319,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 billion in NVO stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $1.12 billion in NVO stock with ownership of nearly 90.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novo Nordisk A/S stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 407 institutional holders increased their position in Novo Nordisk A/S [NYSE:NVO] by around 21,828,857 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 9,323,398 shares, while 205 investors held positions by with 118,948,199 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,100,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVO stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,994,652 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 317,242 shares during the same period.