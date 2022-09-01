Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] stock Downgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $15

Newmark Group Inc. [NASDAQ: NMRK] traded at a high on 08/31/22, posting a 0.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.25. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Newmark Facilitates $260 Million Financing of Iconic Plaza District Office Building in Midtown Manhattan.

Newmark has arranged a $260 million loan on behalf of RXR for the refinancing of 75 Rockefeller Plaza (“75 Rock”), a mixed-use office and retail tower located in the Plaza District of Midtown Manhattan, New York. The Newmark team was led by Vice-Chairmen and Co-Heads of the Debt & Structured Finance team, Jordan Roeschlaub and Dustin Stolly, along with Senior Managing Director Nick Scribani. Bank of America and Carlyle contributed to the financing.

The asset’s fundamentals are reflective of lender requirements in today’s market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4204617 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Newmark Group Inc. stands at 3.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.57%.

The market cap for NMRK stock reached $1.91 billion, with 183.95 million shares outstanding and 145.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, NMRK reached a trading volume of 4204617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NMRK shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NMRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Newmark Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Newmark Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $17, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on NMRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmark Group Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for NMRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

How has NMRK stock performed recently?

Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.84. With this latest performance, NMRK shares dropped by -4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.36 for Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.53, while it was recorded at 10.40 for the last single week of trading, and 13.69 for the last 200 days.

Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.76. Newmark Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.10.

Newmark Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newmark Group Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]

There are presently around $1,091 million, or 68.70% of NMRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,827,539, which is approximately -9.101% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,703,543 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.71 million in NMRK stocks shares; and CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /CT, currently with $49.95 million in NMRK stock with ownership of nearly -1.935% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newmark Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Newmark Group Inc. [NASDAQ:NMRK] by around 13,705,921 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 17,961,784 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 74,794,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,462,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMRK stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,977,801 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 7,725,882 shares during the same period.