Mobilicom Limited [MOB] fell -42.96% so far this year. What now?

Mobilicom Limited [NASDAQ: MOB] gained 27.87% or 0.68 points to close at $3.12 with a heavy trading volume of 44335942 shares. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Mobilicom Limited Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering.

Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW), a provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics & autonomous platforms, today announced the closing of its U.S. initial public offering of 3,220,338 units, including 362,338 units sold upon full exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional units, each consisting of one American Depository Share (ADS) and one warrant to purchase one ADS, at a public offering price of $4.13 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $13.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. The warrants have a per ADS exercise price of USD $5.00, are exercisable immediately and expire five years from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the offering for expansion of its sales and marketing activities, research and development, and working capital.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.33M shares, MOB reached to a volume of 44335942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for MOB stock

Mobilicom Limited [MOB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mobilicom Limited [MOB] shares currently have an operating margin of -90.72 and a Gross Margin at +54.65. Mobilicom Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.58.

Return on Total Capital for MOB is now -95.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -86.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mobilicom Limited [MOB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.27. Additionally, MOB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.47.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.