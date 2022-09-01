Market cap of Volcon Inc. [VLCN] reaches 76.40M – now what?

Volcon Inc. [NASDAQ: VLCN] gained 12.12% on the last trading session, reaching $2.96 price per share at the time. The company report on August 25, 2022 that Volcon Implements Comprehensive Program To Improve Profitability/Cash Flow.

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) (“Volcon” or the “Company”), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, announced today a comprehensive program and manufacturing transition aimed at efforts to improve profitability and cash flow.

To improve cash flow and profitability over the immediate and near term, Volcon will close its manufacturing operations in Round Rock, Texas, merging its logistics and storage operations into a single location, reducing storage and fulfillment costs. To improve product margins, the Company has entered into a contract manufacturing agreement with GLV Ventures (GLV), an established automotive supplier and manufacturer. GLV Ventures and its partner companies have been providing sound automotive solutions, superior product development and advanced manufacturing in a timely, cost-effective manner for over 25 years. GLV will produce the Volcon Grunt in both current and future models, as well as the Volcon Stag, the class leading all electric UTV launched by Volcon in July 2022.

Volcon Inc. represents 24.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $76.40 million with the latest information. VLCN stock price has been found in the range of $2.56 to $3.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, VLCN reached a trading volume of 3940676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Volcon Inc. [VLCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLCN shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLCN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volcon Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

Trading performance analysis for VLCN stock

Volcon Inc. [VLCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.94. With this latest performance, VLCN shares gained by 72.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.97% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.23 for Volcon Inc. [VLCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.80, while it was recorded at 2.71 for the last single week of trading, and 4.17 for the last 200 days.

Volcon Inc. [VLCN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Volcon Inc. [VLCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -8729.54 and a Gross Margin at -2371.62. Volcon Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8940.15.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,554.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -487.01.

Volcon Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Volcon Inc. [VLCN]

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.00% of VLCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 317,345, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 140,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in VLCN stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.22 million in VLCN stock with ownership of nearly -41.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Volcon Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Volcon Inc. [NASDAQ:VLCN] by around 18,838 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 203,945 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 509,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 732,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLCN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,400 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 82,244 shares during the same period.