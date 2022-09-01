Market cap of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] reaches 8.01M – now what?

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: THMO] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.3097 during the day while it closed the day at $0.25. The company report on August 11, 2022 that ThermoGenesis Holdings Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 and Provides Corporate Update.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Driven by Sales of the AXP, Total Revenues for the Quarter Rose 38% Compared to Prior Year.

Conference Call to be Held Today at 12:00 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. ET.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 8.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, THMO stock has declined by -36.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -61.50% and lost -75.69% year-on date.

The market cap for THMO stock reached $8.01 million, with 13.46 million shares outstanding and 7.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, THMO reached a trading volume of 7071027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2015, representing the official price target for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $1, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on THMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for THMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

THMO stock trade performance evaluation

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.63. With this latest performance, THMO shares gained by 17.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.78 for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2365, while it was recorded at 0.2319 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6323 for the last 200 days.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.80 and a Gross Margin at +32.97. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -122.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -236.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.82.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.30% of THMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of THMO stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 195,192, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.52% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 189,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46000.0 in THMO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $21000.0 in THMO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:THMO] by around 491,701 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 45,226 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 187,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 724,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. THMO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 491,052 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 43,024 shares during the same period.