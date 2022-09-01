Market cap of ObsEva SA [OBSV] reaches 17.68M – now what?

ObsEva SA [NASDAQ: OBSV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.22% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.39%. The company report on August 22, 2022 that ObsEva Receives Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR of the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Over the last 12 months, OBSV stock dropped by -94.13%. The one-year ObsEva SA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.14. The average equity rating for OBSV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.68 million, with 83.89 million shares outstanding and 80.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, OBSV stock reached a trading volume of 3850590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ObsEva SA [OBSV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OBSV shares is $6.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OBSV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ObsEva SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2022, representing the official price target for ObsEva SA stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on OBSV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ObsEva SA is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for OBSV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71.

OBSV Stock Performance Analysis:

ObsEva SA [OBSV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.39. With this latest performance, OBSV shares dropped by -19.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OBSV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.46 for ObsEva SA [OBSV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9494, while it was recorded at 0.2015 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5065 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ObsEva SA Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -286.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.60.

ObsEva SA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

ObsEva SA [OBSV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 23.40% of OBSV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OBSV stocks are: SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 4,749,623, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.25% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 4,586,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.83 million in OBSV stocks shares; and MEDICXI VENTURES MANAGEMENT (JERSEY) LTD, currently with $0.28 million in OBSV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ObsEva SA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in ObsEva SA [NASDAQ:OBSV] by around 602,622 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 739,806 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 14,348,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,691,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OBSV stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 151,742 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 551,126 shares during the same period.