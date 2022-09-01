Market cap of Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] reaches 1.67B – now what?

Hillman Solutions Corp. [NASDAQ: HLMN] loss -0.92% on the last trading session, reaching $8.59 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Hillman Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the “Company” or “Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, reported financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 25, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights (Thirteen Weeks Ended June 25, 2022).

Hillman Solutions Corp. represents 194.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.67 billion with the latest information. HLMN stock price has been found in the range of $8.50 to $9.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, HLMN reached a trading volume of 4410336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLMN shares is $12.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLMN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Hillman Solutions Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Colliers Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Hillman Solutions Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while CJS Securities analysts kept a Market Outperform rating on HLMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hillman Solutions Corp. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for HLMN stock

Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, HLMN shares dropped by -17.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.68 for Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.23, while it was recorded at 8.71 for the last single week of trading, and 10.17 for the last 200 days.

Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.77 and a Gross Margin at +33.48. Hillman Solutions Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.69.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.50.

Hillman Solutions Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN]

There are presently around $1,747 million, or 92.91% of HLMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLMN stocks are: CCMP CAPITAL GP, LLC with ownership of 59,605,000, which is approximately -17.161% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; OAK HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 12,561,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.91 million in HLMN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $95.22 million in HLMN stock with ownership of nearly 26.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hillman Solutions Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Hillman Solutions Corp. [NASDAQ:HLMN] by around 34,538,170 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 20,022,822 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 148,822,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,383,794 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLMN stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,361,193 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,133,496 shares during the same period.