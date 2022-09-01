Market cap of Express Inc. [EXPR] reaches 108.74M – now what?

Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] loss -20.83% or -0.4 points to close at $1.52 with a heavy trading volume of 10657337 shares. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Express, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Delivers fifth consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales versus pre-pandemic levels.

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2022. These results, which cover the thirteen weeks ended July 30, 2022, are compared to the thirteen weeks ended July 31, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $1.79, the shares rose to $1.79 and dropped to $1.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXPR points out that the company has recorded -68.79% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 6.75% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, EXPR reached to a volume of 10657337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Express Inc. [EXPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPR shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Express Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPR stock. On June 02, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for EXPR shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Express Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for EXPR stock

Express Inc. [EXPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.75. With this latest performance, EXPR shares dropped by -10.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.46 for Express Inc. [EXPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9610, while it was recorded at 1.8800 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0739 for the last 200 days.

Express Inc. [EXPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Express Inc. [EXPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.01 and a Gross Margin at +29.86. Express Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -262.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.92.

Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Express Inc. [EXPR]

There are presently around $57 million, or 56.10% of EXPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPR stocks are: TOWLE & CO with ownership of 5,085,263, which is approximately 26.901% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,088,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.21 million in EXPR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.77 million in EXPR stock with ownership of nearly 0.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Express Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Express Inc. [NYSE:EXPR] by around 15,049,472 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 12,852,922 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 9,666,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,568,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPR stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,775,100 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 7,659,508 shares during the same period.