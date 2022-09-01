Market cap of Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] reaches 16.84B – now what?

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] closed the trading session at $34.38 on 08/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.34, while the highest price level was $35.00. The company report on August 22, 2022 that CONAGRA BRANDS PROMOTES TRACY SCHAEFER TO CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced the appointment of Tracy Schaefer to senior vice president and chief information officer, effective today, August 22, 2022.

“Tracy has a strong track record of delivering excellent results in finance, information technology and global business services,” said Dave Marberger, chief financial officer, Conagra Brands. “Her deep understanding of the business, strategic mindset, and exceptional leadership skills will all be critical as we continue to work across the enterprise to deliver on our strategic plans.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.67 percent and weekly performance of -3.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, CAG reached to a volume of 3926921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $35.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 128.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CAG stock trade performance evaluation

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.29. With this latest performance, CAG shares gained by 0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.51 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.41, while it was recorded at 34.93 for the last single week of trading, and 33.89 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +24.48. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.70.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.98.

Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 3.46%.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,979 million, or 85.90% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,817,350, which is approximately 1.971% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,073,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 billion in CAG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $959.85 million in CAG stock with ownership of nearly 11.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 380 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 33,350,652 shares. Additionally, 312 investors decreased positions by around 34,719,812 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 338,536,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 406,606,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,062,082 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,287,917 shares during the same period.