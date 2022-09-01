Market cap of Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] reaches 212.88B – now what?

Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGO] price plunged by -1.44 percent to reach at -$7.28. The company report on August 22, 2022 that Broadcom and Tencent Partner to Accelerate Commercialization of Co-Packaged Optics Network Switch.

Industry’s first 25.6-Tbps CPO switch delivers unprecedented bandwidth density and power efficiency.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Tencent Holdings Ltd. today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of high bandwidth co-packaged optics (CPO) network switches for cloud infrastructure. Under this partnership, Broadcom will provide the 25.6-Tbps Humboldt CPO switch device that features Broadcom’s best-in-class StrataXGS® Tomahawk® 4 switch chip directly coupled and co-packaged with four 3.2-Tbps Silicon Photonics Chiplets In Package (SCIP) optical engines. Tencent has defined the system architecture and worked closely with Broadcom to develop hardware and software for field deployment of the 25.6-Tbps CPO switch system. Ruijie Networks Co., Ltd. will verify the design, manufacture and test the full CPO switch system, and then provide the finished product to Tencent. The jointly developed 25.6-Tbps CPO switch system will be demonstrated at the China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE) in Shenzhen from September 7th to 9th.

A sum of 3230120 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.97M shares. Broadcom Inc. shares reached a high of $510.16 and dropped to a low of $496.54 until finishing in the latest session at $499.11.

The one-year AVGO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.67. The average equity rating for AVGO stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGO shares is $671.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Broadcom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $659 to $686. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Broadcom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $750 to $775, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on AVGO stock. On March 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AVGO shares from 723 to 703.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadcom Inc. is set at 14.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVGO in the course of the last twelve months was 27.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

AVGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.98. With this latest performance, AVGO shares dropped by -6.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.61 for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 517.83, while it was recorded at 518.13 for the last single week of trading, and 569.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Broadcom Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.64 and a Gross Margin at +54.23. Broadcom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.89.

Broadcom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

AVGO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadcom Inc. go to 13.60%.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $162,674 million, or 82.20% of AVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,442,478, which is approximately 1.262% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 31,626,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.79 billion in AVGO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $14.66 billion in AVGO stock with ownership of nearly 2.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,055 institutional holders increased their position in Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGO] by around 12,020,950 shares. Additionally, 908 investors decreased positions by around 14,766,636 shares, while 222 investors held positions by with 299,140,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 325,928,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVGO stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,316,393 shares, while 161 institutional investors sold positions of 1,619,306 shares during the same period.