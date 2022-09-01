Market Analysts see Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ: RKLB] jumped around 0.37 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.50 at the close of the session, up 7.21%. The company report on August 24, 2022 that Rocket Lab Releases ESG Impact Report.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc (Nasdaq: RKLB), a leading launch and space systems company, today released its Impact report, highlighting Rocket Lab’s commitment to make it faster, easier, and more affordable to access space, and the company’s efforts and successes in its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Peter Beck, says: “We’ve achieved some incredible things in our first year as a public company. Through our Impact report we detail the successes we’ve had in our ESG initiatives and programs, the progress we’ve made, and the shape of our ambition in those areas for the future. I am proud of the way our incredible team and customers have used access to space to improve life on Earth, and our efforts in sustainability, community and education outreach, and corporate responsibility which serve that same mission.”.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock is now -55.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RKLB Stock saw the intraday high of $5.91 and lowest of $5.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.34, which means current price is +55.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, RKLB reached a trading volume of 6772853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $12.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on RKLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

How has RKLB stock performed recently?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, RKLB shares gained by 16.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.42 for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.78, while it was recorded at 5.31 for the last single week of trading, and 7.99 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -165.61 and a Gross Margin at -12.17. Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.02.

Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Insider trade positions for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]

There are presently around $1,942 million, or 59.50% of RKLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKLB stocks are: DEER VIII & CO. LTD. with ownership of 81,450,954, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VK SERVICES, LLC, holding 74,753,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $411.14 million in RKLB stocks shares; and DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, currently with $380.81 million in RKLB stock with ownership of nearly -5.554% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Lab USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ:RKLB] by around 130,101,002 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 48,223,697 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 174,822,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,147,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKLB stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 92,780,908 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 9,462,692 shares during the same period.