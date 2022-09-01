Market Analysts see Kornit Digital Ltd. [KRNT] falling to $50. Time to buy?

Kornit Digital Ltd. [NASDAQ: KRNT] jumped around 0.5 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $31.08 at the close of the session, up 1.64%. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Kornit Digital Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Second quarter revenues of $58.1 million, net of non-cash warrants impact of $4.5 million, in line with preliminary results issued on July 5, 2022.

Second quarter GAAP operating loss of $24.9 million; Non-GAAP operating loss of $18.3 million, net of $4.5 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants.

Kornit Digital Ltd. stock is now -79.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KRNT Stock saw the intraday high of $31.70 and lowest of $30.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 181.38, which means current price is +52.35% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 931.83K shares, KRNT reached a trading volume of 6286727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kornit Digital Ltd. [KRNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRNT shares is $50.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Kornit Digital Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $54 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Kornit Digital Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $202, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on KRNT stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KRNT shares from 125 to 142.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kornit Digital Ltd. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.16.

How has KRNT stock performed recently?

Kornit Digital Ltd. [KRNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.57. With this latest performance, KRNT shares gained by 9.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.28 for Kornit Digital Ltd. [KRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.69, while it was recorded at 30.77 for the last single week of trading, and 77.64 for the last 200 days.

Kornit Digital Ltd. [KRNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kornit Digital Ltd. [KRNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.25 and a Gross Margin at +42.65. Kornit Digital Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.86.

Kornit Digital Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Earnings analysis for Kornit Digital Ltd. [KRNT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KRNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kornit Digital Ltd. go to -0.60%.

Insider trade positions for Kornit Digital Ltd. [KRNT]

There are presently around $1,456 million, or 97.40% of KRNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRNT stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 5,028,195, which is approximately 47.53% of the company’s market cap and around 0.63% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 3,241,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.75 million in KRNT stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $93.47 million in KRNT stock with ownership of nearly 17.364% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kornit Digital Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Kornit Digital Ltd. [NASDAQ:KRNT] by around 11,881,355 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 11,494,801 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 23,477,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,853,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRNT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,647,526 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 4,497,269 shares during the same period.