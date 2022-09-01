Market Analysts see Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC [CCEP] gaining to $68. Time to buy?

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC [NASDAQ: CCEP] slipped around -0.32 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $49.17 at the close of the session, down -0.65%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC Announces Results for the Six Months Ended 1 July 2022.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC stock is now -12.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCEP Stock saw the intraday high of $50.29 and lowest of $48.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.26, which means current price is +16.16% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, CCEP reached a trading volume of 3177081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC [CCEP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCEP shares is $61.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71.05, while ING Group analysts kept a Buy rating on CCEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35.

How has CCEP stock performed recently?

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC [CCEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.57. With this latest performance, CCEP shares dropped by -8.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.85 for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC [CCEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.07, while it was recorded at 49.52 for the last single week of trading, and 52.50 for the last 200 days.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC [CCEP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC [CCEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.04 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.10.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC [CCEP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC go to 31.35%.

Insider trade positions for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC [CCEP]

There are presently around $6,512 million, or 31.90% of CCEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCEP stocks are: BOSTON PARTNERS with ownership of 13,077,793, which is approximately 1.134% of the company’s market cap and around 55.82% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,074,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $642.86 million in CCEP stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $534.1 million in CCEP stock with ownership of nearly -9.251% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC [NASDAQ:CCEP] by around 15,213,305 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 18,154,708 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 99,070,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,438,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCEP stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,503,850 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,911,369 shares during the same period.