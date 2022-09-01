Magic Empire Global Limited [MEGL] is -91.99% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Magic Empire Global Limited [NASDAQ: MEGL] price surged by 33.28 percent to reach at $1.94. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Magic Empire Global Limited Announced Closing of Initial Public Offering.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Magic Empire Global Limited (Nasdaq: MEGL) (the “Company” or “Magic Empire”), a financial services provider in Hong Kong which principally engage in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 5,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of $4.00 per share.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering were $20 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The ordinary shares began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on August 5, 2022 under the ticker symbol “MEGL.”.

A sum of 16189407 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.41M shares. Magic Empire Global Limited shares reached a high of $8.80 and dropped to a low of $5.40 until finishing in the latest session at $7.77.

Guru’s Opinion on Magic Empire Global Limited [MEGL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magic Empire Global Limited is set at 25.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.17.

MEGL Stock Performance Analysis:

Magic Empire Global Limited [MEGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.70.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.10. The present Moving Average recorded at 6.72 for the last single week of trading.