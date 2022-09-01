Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] is -60.36% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Longeveron Inc. [NASDAQ: LGVN] loss -7.80% or -0.41 points to close at $4.78 with a heavy trading volume of 3325702 shares. The company report on August 31, 2022 that U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Grants Fast Track Designation for Longeveron’s Lomecel-B™ Product for Treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) in Infants.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

New designation may expedite FDA review and potential approval to address this life-threatening heart condition affecting approximately 1,000 babies per year.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) (“Longeveron” or “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and life-threatening conditions, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to Lomecel-B™ for the treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), a rare and life-threatening congenital heart defect affecting approximately 1,000 infants per year. Lomecel-B™, an investigational allogeneic, bone marrow-derived medicinal signaling cell (MSC) product, is currently in a Phase 2a trial for HLHS.

It opened the trading session at $5.54, the shares rose to $5.5999 and dropped to $4.6577, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LGVN points out that the company has recorded -31.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -68.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 174.72K shares, LGVN reached to a volume of 3325702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Longeveron Inc. [LGVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LGVN shares is $18.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LGVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Longeveron Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 78.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

Trading performance analysis for LGVN stock

Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.98. With this latest performance, LGVN shares dropped by -21.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.69 for Longeveron Inc. [LGVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.06, while it was recorded at 5.16 for the last single week of trading, and 9.14 for the last 200 days.

Longeveron Inc. [LGVN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1336.60 and a Gross Margin at -24.81. Longeveron Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1305.13.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.42.

Longeveron Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Longeveron Inc. [LGVN]

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.40% of LGVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LGVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 173,667, which is approximately 49.887% of the company’s market cap and around 18.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 109,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.53 million in LGVN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.17 million in LGVN stock with ownership of nearly 5.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Longeveron Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Longeveron Inc. [NASDAQ:LGVN] by around 115,268 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 431,915 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 169,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGVN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,669 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 257,555 shares during the same period.