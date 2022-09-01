Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] moved down -1.68: Why It’s Important

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] loss -1.68% on the last trading session, reaching $21.08 price per share at the time. The company report on August 25, 2022 that Kimco Realty® Invites You to Join Its Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) will announce its third quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday, October 27, 2022 before market open. You are invited to listen to our quarterly earnings conference call, which will be webcast on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 8:30 AM ET.

Kimco Realty Corporation represents 615.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.47 billion with the latest information. KIM stock price has been found in the range of $21.06 to $21.625.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.99M shares, KIM reached a trading volume of 4211382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $24.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $26 to $26.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $29, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on KIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 70.74.

Trading performance analysis for KIM stock

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.62. With this latest performance, KIM shares dropped by -1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.45 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.27, while it was recorded at 21.62 for the last single week of trading, and 23.10 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.77 and a Gross Margin at +40.40. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +62.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.63.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

There are presently around $12,429 million, or 97.80% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 100,451,331, which is approximately -0.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,557,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in KIM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $946.92 million in KIM stock with ownership of nearly 1.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 32,467,158 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 23,504,200 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 533,629,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 589,600,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,778,727 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 4,168,225 shares during the same period.