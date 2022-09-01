JP Morgan slashes price target on R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] – find out why.

R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ: RCM] traded at a high on 08/31/22, posting a 3.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.85. The company report on August 31, 2022 that R1 RCM to Present at the Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at the Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 11:25 am ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1’s website at r1rcm.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3564957 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of R1 RCM Inc. stands at 5.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.99%.

The market cap for RCM stock reached $9.61 billion, with 278.75 million shares outstanding and 272.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, RCM reached a trading volume of 3564957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCM shares is $31.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for R1 RCM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for R1 RCM Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R1 RCM Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCM in the course of the last twelve months was 45.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has RCM stock performed recently?

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.77. With this latest performance, RCM shares dropped by -16.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.37 for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.64, while it was recorded at 22.20 for the last single week of trading, and 23.87 for the last 200 days.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.45 and a Gross Margin at +20.86. R1 RCM Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.37.

R1 RCM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R1 RCM Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]

There are presently around $4,526 million, or 83.90% of RCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCM stocks are: NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C. with ownership of 94,373,743, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,990,607 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $349.39 million in RCM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $292.39 million in RCM stock with ownership of nearly 2.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in R1 RCM Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ:RCM] by around 104,228,458 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 15,604,200 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 87,318,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,151,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCM stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 96,438,573 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 9,346,413 shares during the same period.