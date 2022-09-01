JP Morgan lifts ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ArcelorMittal S.A. [NYSE: MT] price plunged by -0.97 percent to reach at -$0.23. The company report on July 29, 2022 that ArcelorMittal announces publication of its 2022 half-year report.

29 July 2022, 19:30 CET.

ArcelorMittal (the ‘Company) has today published its half-year report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022.

A sum of 3258543 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.02M shares. ArcelorMittal S.A. shares reached a high of $24.025 and dropped to a low of $23.53 until finishing in the latest session at $23.59.

The one-year MT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.46. The average equity rating for MT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MT shares is $39.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ArcelorMittal S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for ArcelorMittal S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $42, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on MT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcelorMittal S.A. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for MT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for MT in the course of the last twelve months was 2.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

MT Stock Performance Analysis:

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, MT shares gained by 0.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.52 for ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.54, while it was recorded at 23.77 for the last single week of trading, and 29.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ArcelorMittal S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.89 and a Gross Margin at +24.83. ArcelorMittal S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.53.

Return on Total Capital for MT is now 29.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.33. Additionally, MT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] managed to generate an average of $80,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.ArcelorMittal S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,269 million, or 6.40% of MT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MT stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 11,239,292, which is approximately 30.428% of the company’s market cap and around 44.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,977,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $164.6 million in MT stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $94.38 million in MT stock with ownership of nearly 2.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ArcelorMittal S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in ArcelorMittal S.A. [NYSE:MT] by around 14,727,468 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 11,632,406 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 27,417,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,777,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MT stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,188,095 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 4,826,616 shares during the same period.