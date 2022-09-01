Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] stock Initiated by Stifel analyst, price target now $15

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: HYMC] price surged by 11.57 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on August 4, 2022 that HYCROFT PROVIDES SECOND QUARTER 2022 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) (“Hycroft” or the “Company”), a gold and silver exploration and development company which owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, announces that it has filed its 10-Q for the second quarter of 2022.

Diane Garrett, President and CEO commented “It is an exciting and promising time for the Hycroft Mine as we ramp up Hycroft’s largest exploration program in nearly a decade to follow up on several higher-grade intercepts and anomalies previously identified and assess the district potential of this world class size resource. The results of this exploration program will be important to the mine plan for the sulfide operation. Our activities this year and next are integral to taking Hycroft up the value chain”.

A sum of 6599987 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.54M shares. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares reached a high of $0.825 and dropped to a low of $0.71 until finishing in the latest session at $0.80.

The one-year HYMC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.85. The average equity rating for HYMC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYMC shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

HYMC Stock Performance Analysis:

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.37. With this latest performance, HYMC shares dropped by -23.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 165.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.11 for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0092, while it was recorded at 0.7871 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0175 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.35 and a Gross Margin at -47.87. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.98.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45 million, or 28.30% of HYMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYMC stocks are: MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 24,394,846, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,288,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.43 million in HYMC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.76 million in HYMC stock with ownership of nearly 376.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:HYMC] by around 26,405,937 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 4,058,585 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 25,864,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,329,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYMC stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,259,257 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,946,570 shares during the same period.