Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] Revenue clocked in at $35.15 million, down -66.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ: GFAI] price surged by 34.58 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Guardforce AI Announces New Executive Leadership Team.

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GFAI, GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider, today announced a series of appointments to form a new management team to support the Company’s accelerated growth in the robotics and information security markets.

Ms. Lei (Olivia) Wang, who serves as Chief Executive Officer of Guardforce AI, has been appointed Chairman of the Board, and will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Lin Jia has been appointed President. Mr. Yu-Heng (Brian) Ma has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Mingchang (Leonardo) Liu has been appointed Chief Technology Officer.

A sum of 12370024 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.34M shares. Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares reached a high of $0.37 and dropped to a low of $0.2675 until finishing in the latest session at $0.36.

The one-year GFAI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.0. The average equity rating for GFAI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFAI shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardforce AI Co. Limited is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22.

GFAI Stock Performance Analysis:

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.91. With this latest performance, GFAI shares gained by 33.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.34% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.70 for Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3415, while it was recorded at 0.2958 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7928 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Guardforce AI Co. Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.54 and a Gross Margin at +7.98. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -250.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.98.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.89% of GFAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GFAI stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 70,375, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 37.11% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTUE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 40,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15000.0 in GFAI stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $13000.0 in GFAI stock with ownership of nearly 930.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guardforce AI Co. Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ:GFAI] by around 193,475 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 342,251 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 322,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFAI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 155,308 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 342,251 shares during the same period.