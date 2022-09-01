Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] Is Currently 63.87 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Greenpro Capital Corp. [NASDAQ: GRNQ] price surged by 63.87 percent to reach at $0.99. The company report on August 12, 2022 that Greenpro Successfully Conducted Unicorn Incubation Program – SEA Unicorn 2022.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced its unicorn incubation program (SEA Unicorn 2022) has been successfully conducted in Malaysia.

SEA Unicorn 2022 program ran from March to July 2022. A total of 124 emerging growth companies has actively participated in the program. 10 companies have been selected as the finalists with plans to go public in the US Capital Market.

A sum of 40038477 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 384.70K shares. Greenpro Capital Corp. shares reached a high of $2.85 and dropped to a low of $1.51 until finishing in the latest session at $2.54.

The average equity rating for GRNQ stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenpro Capital Corp. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRNQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

GRNQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.19. With this latest performance, GRNQ shares gained by 77.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRNQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.25 for Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9300, while it was recorded at 1.8000 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1800 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Greenpro Capital Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +76.12 and a Gross Margin at +83.98. Greenpro Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -486.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -106.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.52.

Greenpro Capital Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.10% of GRNQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRNQ stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 56,243, which is approximately 1.954% of the company’s market cap and around 53.89% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 10,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26000.0 in GRNQ stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $22000.0 in GRNQ stock with ownership of nearly 74.797% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Greenpro Capital Corp. [NASDAQ:GRNQ] by around 18,256 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 47,048 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 19,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRNQ stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,403 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 44,654 shares during the same period.