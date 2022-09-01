For V.F. Corporation [VFC], Analyst sees a drop to $50. What next?

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] closed the trading session at $41.45 on 08/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.11, while the highest price level was $42.23. The company report on August 10, 2022 that ‘Your Calling Is Calling’: New Timberland Pro Campaign Celebrates Those Who Follow Their Passion and Find Purpose in the Skilled Trades.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Timberland.

To help raise awareness for the skilled trades gap and to attract and inspire the next generation of skilled workers, Timberland PRO introduces a new campaign that celebrates those who follow their passion and find purpose – either renewed, or for the first time – in the skilled trades.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -43.39 percent and weekly performance of -4.54 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, VFC reached to a volume of 4265303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $53.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $75 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $71 to $65, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on VFC stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VFC shares from 79 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

VFC stock trade performance evaluation

V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.54. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -6.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.44 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.49, while it was recorded at 42.00 for the last single week of trading, and 56.71 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +54.86. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.98.

V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for V.F. Corporation [VFC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 22.50%.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,758 million, or 90.00% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 77,454,084, which is approximately -0.031% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,143,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 billion in VFC stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.44 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly 25.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 402 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 29,685,421 shares. Additionally, 433 investors decreased positions by around 18,953,742 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 331,530,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 380,169,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,397,369 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 2,558,018 shares during the same period.