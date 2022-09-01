For Toast Inc. [TOST], Analyst sees a rise to $29. What next?

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] closed the trading session at $18.93 on 08/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.68, while the highest price level was $19.42. The company report on August 18, 2022 that Toast Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conference.

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced its management team will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 9:15am PT. A webcast of the company presentation will be available on Toast’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.toasttab.com/overview/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -45.46 percent and weekly performance of -3.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.10M shares, TOST reached to a volume of 3585433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Toast Inc. [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $24.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Toast Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on TOST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15.

TOST stock trade performance evaluation

Toast Inc. [TOST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.66. With this latest performance, TOST shares gained by 18.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.66% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.05 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.20, while it was recorded at 18.97 for the last single week of trading, and 22.13 for the last 200 days.

Toast Inc. [TOST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc. [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.08 and a Gross Margin at +18.01. Toast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.79.

Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Toast Inc. [TOST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,431 million, or 73.50% of TOST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 40,755,189, which is approximately 0.273% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,180,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $419.87 million in TOST stocks shares; and HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $298.86 million in TOST stock with ownership of nearly 18.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toast Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Toast Inc. [NYSE:TOST] by around 88,982,304 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 18,996,409 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 126,114,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,093,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOST stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,483,882 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 7,913,144 shares during the same period.