For Canaan Inc. [CAN], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ: CAN] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.68 during the day while it closed the day at $3.51. The company report on August 18, 2022 that Canaan Inc. Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) (“Canaan” or the “Company”), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Canaan Inc. stock has also gained 1.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAN stock has declined by -1.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.12% and lost -31.84% year-on date.

The market cap for CAN stock reached $648.05 million, with 172.31 million shares outstanding and 158.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, CAN reached a trading volume of 3269299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canaan Inc. [CAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAN shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Canaan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Canaan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on CAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88.

CAN stock trade performance evaluation

Canaan Inc. [CAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.15. With this latest performance, CAN shares dropped by -7.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.15 for Canaan Inc. [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.78, while it was recorded at 3.53 for the last single week of trading, and 4.70 for the last 200 days.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canaan Inc. [CAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.69 and a Gross Margin at +56.98. Canaan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 101.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 59.52.

Canaan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Canaan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ:CAN] by around 13,531,461 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 4,295,705 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 13,860,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,687,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,567,580 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,725,770 shares during the same period.