Fiserv Inc. [FISV] fell -2.51% so far this year. What now?

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] loss -0.66% or -0.67 points to close at $101.19 with a heavy trading volume of 4431550 shares. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Great Southern Bank Drives Digital Transformation with Fiserv.

Bank will utilize Fiserv open core platform and fintech partner network to expand customer services.

Great Southern Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, will move to a core platform from Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, to enhance its digital banking and payments experience and enable the integration of new innovations from fintechs and other third parties.

It opened the trading session at $102.73, the shares rose to $102.90 and dropped to $100.675, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FISV points out that the company has recorded 2.48% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -16.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, FISV reached to a volume of 4431550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $125.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $123 to $97. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on FISV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 27.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for FISV stock

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.70. With this latest performance, FISV shares dropped by -4.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.61 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.50, while it was recorded at 103.46 for the last single week of trading, and 100.19 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.46 and a Gross Margin at +49.86. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77.

Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 15.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

There are presently around $58,463 million, or 92.50% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,027,132, which is approximately 0.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 46,900,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.75 billion in FISV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.09 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly -1.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 569 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 23,856,312 shares. Additionally, 672 investors decreased positions by around 27,348,564 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 526,550,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 577,755,794 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,746,811 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 1,404,449 shares during the same period.