Fastenal Company [FAST] moved down -0.38: Why It’s Important

Fastenal Company [NASDAQ: FAST] plunged by -$0.19 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $51.20 during the day while it closed the day at $50.33. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Fastenal Company Reports 2022 Second Quarter Earnings.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST), a leader in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Except for share and per share information, or as otherwise noted below, dollar amounts are stated in millions. Throughout this document, percentage and dollar calculations, which are based on non-rounded dollar values, may not be able to be recalculated using the dollar values included in this document due to the rounding of those dollar values.

Fastenal Company stock has also loss -5.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FAST stock has declined by -6.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.26% and lost -21.43% year-on date.

The market cap for FAST stock reached $30.26 billion, with 575.46 million shares outstanding and 573.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, FAST reached a trading volume of 3503007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fastenal Company [FAST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $49.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Fastenal Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $50 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Fastenal Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $45, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on FAST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Company is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

FAST stock trade performance evaluation

Fastenal Company [FAST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.06. With this latest performance, FAST shares dropped by -1.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.33 for Fastenal Company [FAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.20, while it was recorded at 51.23 for the last single week of trading, and 55.30 for the last 200 days.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastenal Company [FAST] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.25 and a Gross Margin at +43.54. Fastenal Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.39.

Fastenal Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fastenal Company [FAST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Company go to 6.33%.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,915 million, or 79.70% of FAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,954,871, which is approximately 0.568% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,826,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.31 billion in FAST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.38 billion in FAST stock with ownership of nearly 0.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fastenal Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 473 institutional holders increased their position in Fastenal Company [NASDAQ:FAST] by around 26,786,046 shares. Additionally, 434 investors decreased positions by around 21,163,356 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 407,346,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,296,137 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAST stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,444,092 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,989,907 shares during the same period.