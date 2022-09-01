DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] Revenue clocked in at $15.14 billion, down -31.12% YTD: What’s Next?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] plunged by -$1.46 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $57.21 during the day while it closed the day at $55.64. The company report on August 23, 2022 that DuPont Wins Five 2022 R&D 100 Awards.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that it has been named winner of five 2022 R&D100 Awards in the Mechanical/Materials category. The R&D 100 Awards, sponsored by R&D World Magazine, recognizes the 100 most innovative technologies of the previous year. The awards add to DuPont’s impressive streak of new product innovation, having 22 finalists and 10 R&D 100 winners in the last five years.

“Innovation is at the center of everything we do at DuPont, and receiving this award exemplifies DuPont’s tireless pursuit of outcome-driven research that is driving growth in our strategic focus areas,” said Alexa Dembek, DuPont Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer. “I’m so proud of the innovation and ingenuity our teams contribute every day to translate cutting-edge thinking into customer impact while living our purpose to empower the world with essential innovations to thrive.”.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock has also loss -6.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DD stock has declined by -17.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.83% and lost -31.12% year-on date.

The market cap for DD stock reached $29.21 billion, with 505.40 million shares outstanding and 492.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, DD reached a trading volume of 3901795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $75.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $96 to $101. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $95 to $100, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on DD stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DD shares from 98 to 96.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 30.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

DD stock trade performance evaluation

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.24. With this latest performance, DD shares dropped by -5.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.96 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.98, while it was recorded at 57.82 for the last single week of trading, and 69.69 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.31 and a Gross Margin at +32.16. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 13.73%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,340 million, or 74.90% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,222,375, which is approximately 0.574% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,257,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 billion in DD stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.27 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly 8.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 492 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 20,653,275 shares. Additionally, 685 investors decreased positions by around 23,422,280 shares, while 239 investors held positions by with 321,482,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 365,557,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,786,308 shares, while 169 institutional investors sold positions of 4,094,049 shares during the same period.