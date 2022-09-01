Datadog Inc. [DDOG] is -41.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] gained 0.33% or 0.34 points to close at $104.95 with a heavy trading volume of 3817910 shares. The company report on August 26, 2022 that Datadog Announces Upcoming Investor Meeting.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that it will host the Investor Meeting at Dash 2022, its annual user conference.

The Dash Keynote will be held on Wednesday, October 19 at 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET, followed by the Investor Meeting later the same day at 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET.

It opened the trading session at $106.585, the shares rose to $109.78 and dropped to $103.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DDOG points out that the company has recorded -36.19% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -29.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, DDOG reached to a volume of 3817910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $141.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on DDOG stock. On May 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DDOG shares from 228 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 5.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 89.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

Trading performance analysis for DDOG stock

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.33. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -1.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.45 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.54, while it was recorded at 106.39 for the last single week of trading, and 131.06 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.86 and a Gross Margin at +77.17. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.97.

Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 49.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

There are presently around $24,411 million, or 80.90% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,492,399, which is approximately 4.448% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 18,765,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.77 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly -0.21% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 387 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 32,572,649 shares. Additionally, 314 investors decreased positions by around 25,476,088 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 174,545,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,593,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,189,862 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 8,613,162 shares during the same period.