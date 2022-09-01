Corning Incorporated [GLW] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $36

Corning Incorporated [NYSE: GLW] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $34.725 during the day while it closed the day at $34.52. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Corning Announces New Optical Cable Manufacturing Facility Supported by AT&T and Record Industry Broadband Demand.

Additional U.S. manufacturing capabilities will create American jobs to meet multi-year wave of growth for fiber-based networks and help connect the unconnected.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) announced today that it is expanding manufacturing capacity for optical cable, based on a long-term relationship with AT&T (NYSE: T), the nation’s largest fiber internet provider1 , as the carrier expands its fiber service. Corning will build a new cable manufacturing facility in Gilbert, Arizona, located in the Greater Phoenix region, adding approximately 250 jobs and extending Corning’s strategic investments in optical fiber, cable, and connectivity solutions to meet record demand.

Corning Incorporated stock has also loss -1.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GLW stock has declined by -3.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.50% and lost -7.28% year-on date.

The market cap for GLW stock reached $30.20 billion, with 843.00 million shares outstanding and 762.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.46M shares, GLW reached a trading volume of 4904154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Corning Incorporated [GLW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLW shares is $40.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Corning Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $46 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Corning Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $53 to $38, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on GLW stock. On January 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GLW shares from 38 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corning Incorporated is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLW in the course of the last twelve months was 54.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GLW stock trade performance evaluation

Corning Incorporated [GLW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.48. With this latest performance, GLW shares dropped by -5.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.41 for Corning Incorporated [GLW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.45, while it was recorded at 34.87 for the last single week of trading, and 36.50 for the last 200 days.

Corning Incorporated [GLW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corning Incorporated [GLW] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.19 and a Gross Margin at +35.26. Corning Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.26.

Corning Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Corning Incorporated [GLW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corning Incorporated go to 11.75%.

Corning Incorporated [GLW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,445 million, or 71.60% of GLW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,983,734, which is approximately 2.412% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,148,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in GLW stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.15 billion in GLW stock with ownership of nearly 0.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corning Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 564 institutional holders increased their position in Corning Incorporated [NYSE:GLW] by around 38,042,213 shares. Additionally, 495 investors decreased positions by around 23,782,847 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 530,451,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 592,276,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLW stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,984,018 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 4,220,523 shares during the same period.