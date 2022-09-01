Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] Revenue clocked in at $17.70 billion, down -8.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] traded at a low on 08/31/22, posting a -1.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $78.21. The company report on August 19, 2022 that Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the Barclays 2022 Global Consumer Staples Conference.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman, President and CEO, Noel Wallace, will present on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET at the Barclays 2022 Global Consumer Staples Conference.

Investors may access a live webcast of this presentation and the presentation slides on Colgate’s website at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the Investor Center page of Colgate’s website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4051821 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Colgate-Palmolive Company stands at 1.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.38%.

The market cap for CL stock reached $66.65 billion, with 836.80 million shares outstanding and 826.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, CL reached a trading volume of 4051821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $81.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities dropped their target price from $92 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 391.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 97.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has CL stock performed recently?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.44. With this latest performance, CL shares dropped by -2.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.92 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.68, while it was recorded at 79.39 for the last single week of trading, and 79.11 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.31 and a Gross Margin at +59.08. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 320.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.99.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 3.93%.

Insider trade positions for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

There are presently around $52,000 million, or 82.40% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,755,752, which is approximately 0.725% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,898,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.08 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.86 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly -0.573% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colgate-Palmolive Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 684 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 48,185,038 shares. Additionally, 722 investors decreased positions by around 43,377,441 shares, while 369 investors held positions by with 573,318,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 664,880,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,967,929 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,187,051 shares during the same period.