Carlisle Companies Incorporated [CSL] Is Currently 0.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Carlisle Companies Incorporated [NYSE: CSL] gained 0.08% or 0.25 points to close at $295.66 with a heavy trading volume of 3164374 shares. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Carlisle TyrFil Announces its 2022 Initiative to Support Reforestation in Ontario, Canada, in Concert with American Forests.

Carlisle TyrFil (www.CarlisleTyrFil.com), the global leader in polyurethane flatproofing technology, today announced its 2022 reforestation initiative to help preserve North America’s most endangered natural forest regions. Carlisle TyrFil is pleased to continue its long-standing partnership with American Forests, the world’s oldest conservancy, to plant new seedlings to repopulate forest territory in Essex County, Ontario, Canada. The campaign is part of the region’s Clean Water Green Space Program and Southern Ontario Conservation Authority Woodland Restoration Program.

Since its inception in 1971, the TyrFil™ flatproofing brand has been an industry pioneer in the development of environmentally friendly alternatives to keep industrial Off-the-Road (OTR) tires operational and free from costly, dangerous tire flats on the job. Most importantly, the use of TyrFil technology significantly decreases the volume of solid tire carcasses going into our global landfills. And for the past half decade, Carlisle’s ongoing collaboration with American Forests has been just one more way that the brand is helping to reduce carbon footprint and give back to our planet’s eco-system.

It opened the trading session at $297.96, the shares rose to $298.83 and dropped to $294.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CSL points out that the company has recorded 25.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -51.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 388.66K shares, CSL reached to a volume of 3164374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carlisle Companies Incorporated [CSL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSL shares is $332.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Carlisle Companies Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Carlisle Companies Incorporated stock. On March 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CSL shares from 160 to 184.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carlisle Companies Incorporated is set at 6.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSL in the course of the last twelve months was 79.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for CSL stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated [CSL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.45. With this latest performance, CSL shares gained by 1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.41 for Carlisle Companies Incorporated [CSL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 277.65, while it was recorded at 302.74 for the last single week of trading, and 250.27 for the last 200 days.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated [CSL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carlisle Companies Incorporated [CSL] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.14 and a Gross Margin at +25.19. Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.88.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated [CSL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carlisle Companies Incorporated go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carlisle Companies Incorporated [CSL]

There are presently around $13,656 million, or 91.80% of CSL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,214,763, which is approximately 1.725% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,397,308 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in CSL stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $746.66 million in CSL stock with ownership of nearly -4.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carlisle Companies Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated [NYSE:CSL] by around 3,016,825 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 3,702,651 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 39,467,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,186,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSL stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 464,490 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 282,027 shares during the same period.