Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO] – find out why.

Inspirato Incorporated [NASDAQ: ISPO] gained 6.08% on the last trading session, reaching $2.79 price per share at the time. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Inspirato Announces Strong Second Quarter 2022 Results, Reiterates Full Year 2022 Guidance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPO), the innovative luxury travel subscription brand, today announced its 2022 second quarter financial and operating results.

Inspirato Incorporated represents 52.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $388.26 million with the latest information. ISPO stock price has been found in the range of $2.67 to $3.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 420.60K shares, ISPO reached a trading volume of 5171497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISPO shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Inspirato Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Inspirato Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on ISPO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inspirato Incorporated is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

Trading performance analysis for ISPO stock

Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.71. With this latest performance, ISPO shares dropped by -42.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.36 for Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.33, while it was recorded at 2.93 for the last single week of trading, and 9.78 for the last 200 days.

Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.76.

Inspirato Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO]

There are presently around $105 million, or 71.70% of ISPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISPO stocks are: KPCB XIV ASSOCIATES, LLC with ownership of 11,890,097, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XIII, LLC, holding 10,716,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.9 million in ISPO stocks shares; and W CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $20.34 million in ISPO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inspirato Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Inspirato Incorporated [NASDAQ:ISPO] by around 6,292,010 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 294,669 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 30,997,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,583,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISPO stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,676,792 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 176,481 shares during the same period.