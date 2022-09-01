C3.ai Inc. [AI] moved down -2.23: Why It’s Important

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.23% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.44%. The company report on August 31, 2022 that C3 AI Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue growth of 25% year over year to $65.3 million.

Company introduces transition to consumption-based pricing model to fuel growth.

Over the last 12 months, AI stock dropped by -65.08%. The one-year C3.ai Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.07. The average equity rating for AI stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.06 billion, with 106.09 million shares outstanding and 94.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, AI stock reached a trading volume of 3213021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on C3.ai Inc. [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $17.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $28 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $16, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on AI stock. On March 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AI shares from 36 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.38.

AI Stock Performance Analysis:

C3.ai Inc. [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.44. With this latest performance, AI shares dropped by -7.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.21 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.71, while it was recorded at 18.73 for the last single week of trading, and 23.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into C3.ai Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc. [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.59 and a Gross Margin at +74.79. C3.ai Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.23.

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

C3.ai Inc. [AI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $956 million, or 47.80% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 8,650,476, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,004,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.09 million in AI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $99.17 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly 72.147% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in C3.ai Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 10,069,455 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 8,277,555 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 34,765,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,112,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,131,873 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 828,650 shares during the same period.