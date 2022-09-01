BMO Capital Markets lifts Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.07% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.14%. The company report on August 24, 2022 that Nielsen Announces Commencement of Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations and Change of Control Offers for Senior Notes.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) (the “Company”) announced today that certain of its subsidiaries have commenced cash tender offers (collectively, the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of The Nielsen Company (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.’s (“Luxembourg Issuer”) outstanding 5.000% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and any and all of Nielsen Finance LLC and Nielsen Finance Co.’s (together, the “US Issuers” and, together with the Luxembourg Issuer, the “Offerors”) outstanding 5.625% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”), 4.500% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”), 5.875% Senior Notes due 2030 (the “2030 Notes”) and 4.750% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “2031 Notes” and together with the 2025 Notes, 2028 Notes, 2029 Notes and 2030 Notes, the “Notes”). In connection with the Tender Offer, the Offerors are soliciting the consents of holders of the Notes to certain proposed amendments to the respective indentures governing the Notes (collectively, the “Consent Solicitation”). Concurrently with but separate from the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation, the Offerors have commenced offers to purchase for cash any and all of the Notes at a purchase price equal to 101% of the aggregate principal amount (the “Change of Control Purchase Price”) of the Notes repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of purchase (collectively, the “Change of Control Offer”), pursuant to the change of control provisions of the indentures governing each applicable series of Notes. The Offerors are commencing the Tender Offer, the Consent Solicitation and the Change of Control Offer in connection with, and each is expressly conditioned upon, the acquisition of the Company pursuant to the Transaction Agreement, dated March 28, 2022, as amended on August 19, 2022, by and among the Company, Neptune Intermediate Jersey Limited and Neptune BidCo US Inc., as further amended from time to time (the “Acquisition”). Neptune Intermediate Jersey Limited and Neptune BidCo US Inc. are newly-formed entities established by a consortium of private investment funds led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P., and Brookfield Business Partners L.P., together with institutional partners, for the purpose of acquiring the Company.

Over the last 12 months, NLSN stock rose by 29.73%. The one-year Nielsen Holdings plc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.58. The average equity rating for NLSN stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.02 billion, with 359.78 million shares outstanding and 358.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, NLSN stock reached a trading volume of 5780795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLSN shares is $27.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Nielsen Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $25 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Nielsen Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $17, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on NLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nielsen Holdings plc is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLSN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

NLSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, NLSN shares gained by 16.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.60 for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.97, while it was recorded at 27.85 for the last single week of trading, and 22.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nielsen Holdings plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.29 and a Gross Margin at +50.74. Nielsen Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.42.

Nielsen Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

NLSN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nielsen Holdings plc go to 5.30%.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,831 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLSN stocks are: WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC with ownership of 98,190,100, which is approximately 184.154% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,354,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $984.27 million in NLSN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $605.19 million in NLSN stock with ownership of nearly 0.874% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nielsen Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE:NLSN] by around 93,968,032 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 105,446,771 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 153,727,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,141,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLSN stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,483,063 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 17,332,208 shares during the same period.