Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] is -46.51% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE: BBWI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.96% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.00%. The company report on August 22, 2022 that Bath & Body Works Launches Nationwide Loyalty Program.

Customers Invited to Join My Bath & Body Works Rewards to Earn Free Product, Gain Access to Exclusive Offers and Unlock Early Access Events.

Bath & Body Works celebrates the nationwide availability of its loyalty program, My Bath & Body Works Rewards. Customers ready to unlock a world of exclusive perks can enroll through the app, in stores or online. This program delivers incredible value — with just a $100 spend, customers receive a free product valued up to $16.50.

Over the last 12 months, BBWI stock dropped by -44.68%. The one-year Bath & Body Works Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.57.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.79 billion, with 240.00 million shares outstanding and 222.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.96M shares, BBWI stock reached a trading volume of 5877107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]:

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 7.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

BBWI Stock Performance Analysis:

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, BBWI shares gained by 0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.08 for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.64, while it was recorded at 37.48 for the last single week of trading, and 49.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bath & Body Works Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.51 and a Gross Margin at +48.93. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.64.

Bath & Body Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

BBWI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc. go to 14.57%.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,463 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,452,119, which is approximately -5.895% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 22,221,713 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $829.54 million in BBWI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $700.59 million in BBWI stock with ownership of nearly -1.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bath & Body Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 251 institutional holders increased their position in Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE:BBWI] by around 32,122,579 shares. Additionally, 287 investors decreased positions by around 40,151,204 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 154,432,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,706,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBWI stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,253,967 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 8,624,001 shares during the same period.